Glasgow Fire Department responds to South Lewis Street home fire

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, fire officials noted a “heavy flame” and smoke was coming from the home at 205 S. Lewis St. in Glasgow. Fire personnel extinguished the fire quickly, a news release said. Two vehicles were parked in front of the home’s garage and those fires were also extinguished.

Fire officials said the home experienced substantial damage from the fire, heat and smoke. The vehicles also sustained damage.

While the cause remains under investigation, officials said the fire was believed to be electrical in nature. The Glasgow Fire Department was on scene for approximately three hours.

No injuries were reported.

