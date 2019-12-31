Glasgow Fire Department responds to two fires Monday

11 Shares

Units from the Glasgow Fire Department responded to two fires yesterday.

The Glasgow Fire Department said in a Monday news release that units responded to a reported vehicle fire shortly before 9 a.m. Monday next to a building along Lexington Drive.

When fire officials arrived, they said a pickup truck was fully involved in the engine and passenger compartment. The fire department extinguished the fire.

The home nearby the fire suffered some vinyl damage, the news release said.

Officials were on scene for 20 minutes and the truck was a total loss. The fire source remains under investigation.

The second reported fire occurred yesterday at 3:42 p.m. Officials responded to a house fire at 205 S. Lewis St.

