Glasgow Fire Department urges tree dipping, offering free service through Christmas

A tub filled with a solution of Borax and Boric acid sets in the rear of the Glasgow Fire Department. The GFD offers a free tree dipping service annually around Christmas. Dipping a tree in the fire retardant reduces the chance of a larger fire igniting if a heat source ignites the tree itself.

It’s official – Christmastime is here.

With the season comes a frightful realization. Fires.

According to the United States Fire Administration, 15 percent of home fires begin because a combustible is too close to a heat source. That heat source this time of year tends to be lights strung across the limbs of a tree in your living room.

Glasgow Fire Chief Derek Rogers said there’s an uptick in residential fires during the winter season.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 27.4 million real trees were bought last year. That was a 20 percent increase compared to 2017.

While cooking is the leading cause of all winter home fires, several fires are started from small things many would not notice.

According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, “[o]n average, 260 home fires begin with Christmas trees each year, resulting in 12 deaths, 24 injuries and $16.4 million in property damage.”

Rogers said anything could ignite a fire. While lights were involved in 18 percent of Christmas tree fires from 2011-2015, an electrical source like an extension cord could also ignite a fire.

“As far as decorating it – when you put the lights on it – if you do use an extension cord, make sure you do use a good UL listed extension cord,” Rogers said. “Not just a cheap cord that you can get anywhere. You want to make sure it’s actually a good UL listed extension cord.”

The chances of a Christmas tree starting a home fire are convincing enough to take advantage of a free service offered locally this season, Rogers said.

The Glasgow Fire Department said anyone can bring their tree to Station Two for a free dipping.

The tree is dipped into a mixture of Borax and Boric acid, Rogers said. This mixture coats the tree and prevents a disastrous fire.

“If there’s a flame touching the tree it will basically scorch the tree,” Rogers said. “But once the flame is removed from touching the tree, it’ll go out.”

Whether you choose to dip your tree or not, Rogers said everyone should take an inch or more from the bottom of the tree to allow water into the trunk and limbs. If the tree is hydrated, the chances of a fire igniting decrease.

“That’s so that the tree will actually absorb water into the tree from the stand,” Rogers said.

Rogers said trees are dipped from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day through Christmas Eve. Rogers said people should park near the third bay door of the fire station and ring the doorbell to alert a staff member. The tree is dipped inside the station.

