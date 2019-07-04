Glasgow Fire Dept. encourages safety during Independence Day celebrations

0 Shares

BROADCAST PACKAGE:

070419fireworks

Sometimes the fun goes begins like this,

0704019firework

and sometimes the fun ends like this

070419firetruck

Whether you’re igniting fireworks or enjoying the aura of a sparkler this Independence Day, the Glasgow

Fire Department says safety is imperative in any situation you may encounter.

Glasgow Fire Public Information Officer Chris Blythe says safety begins with common sense, but often

the fun associated with fireworks clouds common misconceptions.

Blythe says fireworks sometimes fail to explode. If this occurs, Blythe says the number one thing is to

never approach the firework and attempt to relight its fuse. If a firework fails to explode initially, it may

be able to reignite, causing serious injury of tampered with.

070419Blytheonsafety

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, 9,100 injuries were treated across

emergency rooms in the US last year as the result of a firework. Of the 9,100 injuries, it is estimated that

5,600 of those injuries were treated between June 22 and July 22.

Blythe says while recent city ordinances and laws have improved improper usage of fireworks, accidents

still happen. The scene of a firework accident can often become hectic, but Blythe says it’s important to

remember how to handle the situation.

070419Beready

While it is often not thought about, bottle rockets and sparkler-type mechanisms are considered

fireworks. Blythe says children often get hurt using these smaller items. As a tip, Blythe says kids should

always be watched around fireworks.

And, if you decide to make any last minute purchases, Blythe says to be mindful of who’s selling the

fireworks. Blythe says buying from illegal dealers could result in dangerous or fatal mishaps.

Glasgow city ordinance allows fireworks to be ignited from noon through 11 tonight. For a complete

listing of rules, visit wcluradio.com.