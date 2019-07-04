Glasgow Fire Dept. encourages safety during Independence Day celebrations

BROADCAST PACKAGE:
Sometimes the fun goes begins like this,
and sometimes the fun ends like this
Whether you’re igniting fireworks or enjoying the aura of a sparkler this Independence Day, the Glasgow
Fire Department says safety is imperative in any situation you may encounter.
Glasgow Fire Public Information Officer Chris Blythe says safety begins with common sense, but often
the fun associated with fireworks clouds common misconceptions.
Blythe says fireworks sometimes fail to explode. If this occurs, Blythe says the number one thing is to
never approach the firework and attempt to relight its fuse. If a firework fails to explode initially, it may
be able to reignite, causing serious injury of tampered with.
According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, 9,100 injuries were treated across
emergency rooms in the US last year as the result of a firework. Of the 9,100 injuries, it is estimated that
5,600 of those injuries were treated between June 22 and July 22.
Blythe says while recent city ordinances and laws have improved improper usage of fireworks, accidents
still happen. The scene of a firework accident can often become hectic, but Blythe says it’s important to
remember how to handle the situation.
While it is often not thought about, bottle rockets and sparkler-type mechanisms are considered
fireworks. Blythe says children often get hurt using these smaller items. As a tip, Blythe says kids should
always be watched around fireworks.
And, if you decide to make any last minute purchases, Blythe says to be mindful of who’s selling the
fireworks. Blythe says buying from illegal dealers could result in dangerous or fatal mishaps.
Glasgow city ordinance allows fireworks to be ignited from noon through 11 tonight. For a complete
listing of rules, visit wcluradio.com.
