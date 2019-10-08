Glasgow fire fighter injured

0 Shares

A Glasgow fire left one first responder injured.

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a call of smoke showing at Federal Mogul Sunday. Chief Dereck Rogers says personnel found an outside covered area with approximately 800 to 1000 wood pallets on fire.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire. According to a news release, the fire was contained in the area of origin but one firefighter suffered a “slight injury while on scene.”

While there is no indication of who the firefighter is, the department says the official was taken to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment. The official was later released.

According to Rogers, the fire was caused by the storage of smoldering materials. Fire officials say the materials were placed too close to the wood pallets.

Glasgow Fire Department was on scene around four hours.