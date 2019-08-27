Lady Scotties win All “A” region golf tournament

0 Shares

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. – The Lady Scottie Golf Team is sitting atop familiar territory after capturing the KHSAA All “A” Region Title in a tournament held Monday afternoon at Kentucky Hills Golf Course.

The girls shot an impressive team score of 236, led by individual tournament champion senior Abbie Lee.

Lee was two under par in nine holes with a score of 34. Teammate Nina McMurtrey turned in an even-par 36 to complement Lee’s performance.

Bailey Birdsell had the next best round with a 43. Allie McCoy shot a 46 and Graycen Flatt followed with a 47.

The All “A” Region Title secures the Lady Scotties a spot in the All “A” State Tournament in Richmond set for Sept. 7.