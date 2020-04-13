Glasgow High prepares for graduation, considers three formats

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow High School has set this year’s graduation date for students on the last day of school, and three options are being considered.

Glasgow Independent Schools revised its school calendar recently and marked May 14 as the last day for students. The revision placed the last day of the 2019-2020 school year a week earlier than originally planned.

Glasgow High School Principal Dr. Amy Allen posted a video to social media Monday morning and explained the commencement date is set for Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

“I’m so excited about this, so happy that we have a date,” Allen said.

Depending on the recommendation of the Kentucky Department of Education, students may experience graduation in a less traditional format. Allen said three different ceremonies are being planned, including a virtual, small and large group ceremony.

Allen explained the virtual gathering and said that format will be used if the recommendation urges schools to discontinue gatherings.

The small group gathering would allow just seniors or seniors and their immediate family to gather for the ceremony. The large group ceremony is the typical format used for graduation.

“We’re going to start planning these right now,” Allen said.

Allen said the school is working with local cable companies to film and broadcast the ceremony. Meetings are scheduled for this week with senior sponsors.

