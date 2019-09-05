Glasgow High ranked 2nd best school in Kentucky on Niche.com

849 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky – Standing atop an incline on Columbia Avenue is the second-best high school in Kentucky. Glasgow High School was recently given this honor on Niche.com.

Principal Amy Allen says the school was notified in early August of the school’s rank. Glasgow High School ranks second in the state behind Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

According to Niche.com, the site uses various data sources to compile its list of the best places in the United States to live, work and attend school. Some of those sources include the U.S. Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics.

Schools are rated on pieces of data that allow the profile to give information ranging from test scores to the overall safety of the school. According to Niche.com, “a school or place must provide enough data for the factors to be given a numerical ranking.” In short, 80% of the data must be present to make the ranking list.

But this isn’t the first time Glasgow High School has made an appearance on Niche.com. Allen says other aspects of the school have given the school a place on the site.

Superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools Keith Hale says the accomplishment is remarkable. He cites the school’s small size as a promoting factor.

Hale also makes a point about the group effort of the accolade. He says it’s not just the staff or the students but both who make the school a ranking institution.

Allen says a few classes have been integrated into student schedules this year at their request. Allen says students can take Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles and Computer Science A, AP Physics and mass media.

According to Hale and Allen, while Glasgow High School ranks on Niche.com, the district prepares students from an early age to be a “Scottie.”

You can contact Glasgow High School to coordinate a tour and info session at (270) 651-8801.