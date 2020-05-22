Glasgow High School names Pippen as newest Lady Scottie basketball coach

1 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow High School Athletics announced Friday that Craig Pippen will replace Justin Stinson as the newest Glasgow High School Lady Scotties Head Basketball Coach.

Pippen was an assistant boys’ basketball coach for the following programs: Lexington Catholic High School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Marion County High School and Henry Clay High School.

Since 1997, Pippen has been a head coach at many schools, according to GHS Athletic Director Craig Cassady. However, he served as an assistant girls’ basketball coach at Glasgow High School this past year.

From 1997-2002, Pippen coached the boys’ team at Richmond Model High School. While there, he won the Bluegrass Conference Championship and was named Coach of the Year.

From 2002-2007, he was Danville High School’s Boys’ Head Coach where he won the district title and was the 12th Region Semifinalist in 2005.

Coach Pippen’s longest and most successful coaching tenure was in Russell County.

From 2007- 2019, Pippen served as the Russell County Girls Head Coach. During that time, he won district titles in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 and compiled a district record of 73 wins vs. 13 losses.

During the 2017 season, Pippen served as 4th Region President and led his team to a 4th Region title and a trip to the KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen. Coach Pippen’s accolades while at Russell County include: 2011 KABC Century Club Award Recipient – 200 wins, 2018 KABC Century Award Recipient – 300 wins and 2018 KABC 4th Region Coach of the Year.

“We are very excited to have Coach Pippen aboard to continue the success of the Lady Scotties Basketball Program,” Cassady said.

Coach Pippen is a physical education teacher at GHS and resides in Glasgow with his wife Liana and their three children.

