Glasgow High students reflect on experience, achievements at GSP

GLASGOW, Ky. – Six Glasgow High School seniors were recognized for their participation in the Governor’s Scholar program this summer. WCLU News caught up with some of the students on the GHS campus Thursday.

Lauren Witt completed her Governor’s Scholar program at Centre College in Danville. Witt said in her senior year she wants to incorporate concepts she learned while at GSP.

Senior Saba Mir was the lone Scottie at Bellarmine University. She says the bonds she formed with other Governor’s Scholar students will continue into college and beyond.

Matthew Polson went to the University of Kentucky. When asked what the biggest challenge was this summer, Polson told WCLU News that getting out of his comfort zone was at the top of the list. But, because of GSP he is more comfortable with the issue.

Emily Campbell and Dru Smith were at Morehead State University. Campbell says she has a newfound respect for the Commonwealth after getting to learn and grow with other students from around the state.

Garrett Towe was also a Governor’s Scholar. He attended Centre College with Lauren Witt. Towe was not on campus Thursday for an interview. Smith was also unavailable for an interview.

These students will graduate as part of the Glasgow High School class of 2020.