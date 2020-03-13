Glasgow Independent Schools approves usage of emergency NTI days for closure

23 Shares

Superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools Keith Hale discusses the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at a special-called meeting of the school board March 12, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Independent Schools cancelled face-to-face classes Thursday afternoon and announced students would complete non-traditional instruction assignments starting Monday.

Glasgow Independent Schools is in session Friday. Barren County Schools is not due to a previous arrangement in its school calendar.

The GIS Board of Education met Thursday to approve usage of emergency NTI days. According to Superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools Keith Hale, NTI days serve as a method to allow the school calendar to go unaffected.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) permits school districts to use NTI in the case of school cancellations. With the Thursday recommendation from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, school systems across the state have decided to close their doors in wake of COVID-19.

While 83 districts across the state have prior approval for NTI, the KDE is permitting school systems without NTI days to obtain them for emergency usage. Glasgow Independent Schools does not use NTI normally because the school system closes infrequently.

“We don’t miss that much school,” Hale said. “We thought it important to scramble our resources together – our staff together – to be able to provide that opportunity for our kids so that we’re not having to go all summer.”

Director of Pupil Personnel Chad Muhlenkamp said the board of education must approve use of those days before the KDE would grant the waiver.

Students are tentatively set to return to class April 13, just one week after GIS’ spring break. However, Hale said classes could go longer without meeting if circumstances do not improve.

The state ACT testing date was March 10. Therefore, school districts do not have concerns about rearranging that test. However, students taking the KPREP exam may be affected.

Hale said the Kentucky Department of Education has rumored asking for a waiver from the federal government that would permit 2020 to serve as a “non-accountable” testing year. Tests like KPREP

Essentially, if that waiver were granted, Kentucky schools could finish the spring semester without taking those state-mandated exams.

Hale said those measures have only been rumored as of Thursday evening.

“There’s some conversation going on, not with AP at this point in time,” Hale said. “That was a question that was asked of KDE about waivers that the state could apply for, for this to not be an accountability year. But all those are just conversations that are going on right now.”

Board member Mary Burchett-Bower asked Hale about PSAT testing, and he said that has been postponed. Glasgow Middle School considered administering the test Friday, but Hale said with the circumstances and immediacy of the closing, the school will reassess later.

Glasgow Independent Schools devised a method of serving food to students through the closure. Hale said grab-and-go style breakfasts and lunches will be served at each cafeteria.

Family resource staff will also work each day through the closure.

All school-related activities are cancelled. Hale said practices, testing, school productions and sorting events will be cancelled during this closure.

Instructors will be available by phone, Hale said. Plans for students to take home Chromebooks were also discussed Thursday.

“The kids are used to it or know how to get access, and know how to utilize it,” Hale said. “It would just be making sure that they do and monitoring that. If they’re not making progress, we’re calling those parents, calling those students

