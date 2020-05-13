Glasgow Independent Schools moves to begin master plan for new elementary school

3 Shares

Barret Lessenberry, board member of the Glasgow Independent Schools school board, listens during a March 12, 2020, board meeting. The school board was discussing potential closures before the pandemic guidelines were put into place.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – An architecture firm hired several times by the Glasgow Independent School system was once again selected to draft a master plan for a new elementary school the school system plans to build.

Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects was approved Monday at a meeting of the Glasgow Independent School Board to begin a master plan. The firm has completed projects for the city school system including a project at South Green Elementary and Glasgow High School’s auditorium.

Mary Bower, board vice-chair, moved to select a firm and move forward with a master plan for the school.

Barret Lessenberry, board member, dissented to that motion. He said he’s spoken with members of the community and most feel the project should wait.

“I still am concerned about the financial situation in Glasgow,” Lessenberry said. “And I’m concerned about the financial situation in the state and the ramifications that will have on our school system.”

The original motion did not include Sherman Carter Barnhart specifically, but board members later decided to include them as the architecture firm. Lessenberry reiterated his concerns with potential financial risks.

“I don’t oppose to gathering the information at all,” Lessenberry said. “But I do have concerns, again, that if this ball begins to roll down the hill, we’re going to move right forward and carry on with it.”

“I think there’s significant concerns financially in the local community and in the state that will have impact on this sort of decision.”

The cost of one new elementary school is estimated at $13,612,823, according to the Glasgow Independent Schools District Facility Plan passed in 2018. That cost is only an estimation and is subject to the negotiations the board has with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects.

Thomas W. Davis, board attorney, said members had two options in regard to their process: vote to terminate the due diligence inquiry in regard to the project or vote and select an architectural firm for the purpose of preparing a master plan and making other due diligence in regard to the site.

He said that would be subject to negotiation of the contract for services, including the scope and compensation.

When Sherman Carter Barnhart was considered, Lessenberry reiterated a point he’s made several times when the board considers an architectural firm.

“I still think it’s in the best interest of the system to, at least, give the impression we’re interested in other people’s bids,” Lessenberry said. “I think that that would be an unwise move in view of the issues we’ve had with our school, itself, the high school and some other projects that have been handled by that team.”

The new elementary school is projected to suffice room for 500 students.

South Green Elementary School will then be converted to a preschool center and space for administration purposes that are closer to the current central office behind South Green Elementary School.

Sherman Carter Barnhart is now set to begin the master plan for a new elementary school, which will accurately explain construction goals and prices.

Related