Glasgow Independent Schools receives $1 million endowment

From left: Presley Parker; Freddie Travis; Frank and Ora Riherd; Keith Hale, Superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools; Margie Kinslow; Amy Allen, GHS principal; (tpward back) Lori Siebold, GHS counselor; Davie Greer; Amy Pike; and Terry Bunnell.

The Glasgow-Barren County Community Foundation recently received a $1 million endowment from a former Glasgow High School student, and her husband.

John and Rosemary Kopal Brown gave the endowment to fund a scholarship for Glasgow High School students.

Rosemary is a 1953 Glasgow High School graduate. John and Rosemary met while in college at Freed-Hardeman College in Tennessee. The two went on to obtain degrees from Auburn University. They were also given Honorary Doctorates of Science from Auburn, according to a press release.

The couple founded the John and Rosemary Brown Family Foundation years ago. The Foundation focuses on donating to “educational causes, secondary education, and scholarships,” the press release said.

Terry Bunnell, President of the Glasgow-Barren County Community Foundation, announced Nov. 26 that the Foundation received the money in honor of two former Glasgow High teachers – Mary Davis and Lee Smith.

Bunnell said Brown contacted the Foundation two years ago regarding her interest in giving money in honor of the teachers. Rosemary also taught math for 29 years.

“This gift, to the foundation, is given in honor of two teacher,” Bunnell said. “That’s a bold statement for the value of education and the value of the men and women in our school systems.”

The $1 million endowment will be used to award $40,000 in scholarships every year. The endowment will provide students access to education for 25 years.

Two scholarships were awarded in 2018 to two Glasgow High School seniors. Bunnell said each scholarship is worth $5,000 annually, for $20,000 over four years. The scholarships were also awarded in 2019.

Glasgow High School Principal Amy Allen said the scholarships speak volumes about the educators they honor.

“With this endowment, there’s so many layers to it,” Allen said. “I think the first one is most definitely the impact it will have on two of our graduating students. But it also speaks very highly of our relationship piece and the culture that is Glasgow schools.”

The $1 million endowment is the largest donation to date, the press release said. The money is administered through the Foundation.

