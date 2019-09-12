Thu. Sep 12th, 2019

Glasgow Independent Schools receives anonymous donation, to be used in arts programs

3 hours ago Aaron Russell
The Glasgow Independent school board recently received a donation they say will be used for arts funding.

Superintendent of GIS Keith Hale says the donation was for $15, 560.37. While it is from an anonymous source, the school system will still use the money for school programs in the arts.

WCLU News spoke with Hale about the donation as well as other items of business from the monthly school board meeting held Monday.

      Keith Hale reviews school board meeting

 

