A Glasgow man has been arrested following a traffic stop on Sunday.

Glasgow Police Officer Andrew Moore made contact with Leathan Gearlds on Columbia Avenue. Officer Moore confirmed that Gearlds’ operator’s license was DUI suspended.

Gearlds, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Driving-DUI Suspended License (third offense) and failure to wear a seat belt.

