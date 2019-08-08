Glasgow man arrested after domestic violence call

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man was arrested Wednesday after police responded to a home on Elm Hill Drive for a domestic violence call.

Police say officers arrived at the home initially around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 41-year-old Adam Williams who said no physical altercation had occurred. According to a citation, a female at the home told them Adam Williams had hit her car with a baseball bat. She told officers she got into an argument with Adam and he was agitated because he had been drinking. Police say he smelled of alcohol.

Police left the home at this time because the female them she did not want to press charges.

Later Wednesday, police were called again to the home.for a domestic violence call. Williams tried to flee the scene.

Police say Williams made threats toward the officers. According to a citation, Williams threatened the officers saying, “‘check my record, I’ve got assault third degree like 50 times.'”

Police later questioned the female subject and a juvenile at the residence. According to a citation, Williams was calling the juvenile a derogatory name. He also poked the female subject in the face before choking and punching her. He also punched two televisions in the home. According to a statement from a witness, he “ran his fist through it.”

Police also say while transporting Williams to the Barren County Detention Center, Williams threatened Officer Wesley Hicks. According to a citation, “Adam stated it was not the first time he used his hands and when he gets out of the car, he will use his hands toward Officer Hicks.”

Williams was arrested and charged with first degree fleeing or evading police on foot; third degree terroristic threatening; fourth degree assault (domestic violence); public intoxication with a controlled substance (excluding alcohol); and any felony not covered by the codes charged against him.