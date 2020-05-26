Glasgow man fires weapon during altercation, arrested

0 Shares

Jesean Patterson, 19, was arrested Sunday after he fired a weapon during an altercation at a home in Glasgow.

(Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Police were called to the scene of a discharged firearm Sunday inside a Glasgow home.

Glasgow Police were dispatched to South Morgan Street in reference to a firearm that was shot inside a home.

Officers determined an altercation had occurred, and Jesean Patterson, 19, of Glasgow, shot the weapon inside the house. No one was injured. The firearm had been reported stolen from Nashville, Tenn.

Patterson was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Patterson is lodged at the Barren County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge May 28 at 9 a.m.

