Glasgow man arrested after fleeing scene of accident

A Glasgow man was arrested Saturday after officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle fleeing the scene of an accident.

After investigation, Glasgow Police located the vehicle parked at a residence on West Scrivener Road in Barren County. Officers made contact with Christopher Wheeler and determined that he had been driving the vehicle involved in the accident.

Wheeler, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; leaving the scene of an accident (failure to render aid or assistance); first degree wanton endangerment; and failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest, assisted by Officer Dave Houchens.