Glasgow man arrested after police confiscate 17 grams of meth

The Barren River Drug Task Force arrested a Glasgow man Thursday after he admitted to having drugs.

According to a news release, the DTF went to a building off Happy Hollow Road on a drug complaint. Detectives met with 30-year-old Colby Bradshaw of Glasgow.

Police say Bradshaw admitted to having crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Police confiscated 17 grams of crystal methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradshaw was lodged in the Barren County Jail. Records indicate he was released Friday around 2:51 p.m. on a $2,500 unsecured bond.