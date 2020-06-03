Glasgow man arrested after possessing drugs in pharmacy parking lot

16 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A person walking in a local pharmacy’s parking lot Sunday was arrested when Glasgow Police discovered drugs on his person.

Shane W. Pruitt, 35, of Glasgow, was walking in the parking lot of Ely Drugs when police made contact with him. Police said Pruitt possessed marijuana, a large bag of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash inside his pockets.

Pruitt was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) and possession of marijuana.

