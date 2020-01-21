Glasgow man arrested along Newman Street

0 Shares

Glasgow Police said a Glasgow man was arrested Sunday after they attempted to serve a warrant and found drugs.

Police responded to Newman Street in an attempt to serve the warrant on Paul Glass. Police confirmed Glass had the active warrant. They also located several syringes, methamphetamine, clonazepam and drug paraphernalia.

Glass was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), third degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served the active warrant, according to a news release.

Police did not say whether Glass went to jail or not.

Related