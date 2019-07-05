Glasgow man arrested and treated after swallowing drugs

0 Shares

A man was arrested Wednesday after they received a call about a suspicious person at the Cave City Post Office.

Police say postal employees called and detailed a suspicious man near the back dock at the post office. When units arrived, the man had left. After a brief search, authorities located the man in the

immediate area, according to a news release.

Police say the man appeared under the influence of an unknown drug. Upon identifying the subject as 33-year-old Joshua Cogar, police searched him and found a small, yellow bag of suspected methamphetamine. Police transported Cogar to the Barren County Detention Center on charges relating to drug possession. Police say when Cogar entered the jail’s body scanner it detected a foreign object inside Cogar’s body. Cogar had supposedly ingested two bags of methamphetamine.

Cogar was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He is charged with public intoxication, excluding alcohol; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and tampering with physical evidence.