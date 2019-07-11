Glasgow man arrested, attempts to kill animal with acid

0 Shares

A man was arrested earlier this week after attempting to kill his dog.

Glasgow Police say an officer responded to BRAWA late last week regarding a neglected animal. After investigation, police say they determined Donnie R. Johnson tortured his dog with acid. Johnson supposedly tried to kill the dog with the acid.

Glasgow Police say animal control officers also seized several chickens and a cat from Johnson’s Hidden Lake Road. According to a news release, the tortured dog had to be euthanized due to his injuries.

Johnson was arrested and charged with torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death and second-degree animal cruelty.

Records indicate Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m. His bond is currently set at $2,500.