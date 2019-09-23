Glasgow man arrested following fight call

10 Shares

A man is in jail after a fight call Friday.

The Glasgow Police Department says the call came in from Frazier Avenue. The call detailed a fight involving weapons.

An officer stopped a vehicle that was driving away from the scene and made contact with Rodrix Brooks. Police determined that he was under the influence of alcohol.

After further investigation, it was determined that Brooks had been in the altercation that took place and had pulled a knife on another subject.

Brooks was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (aggravated circumstance, second offense.