Glasgow man arrested following traffic stop along Humble Avenue

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man was put behind bars Friday after Glasgow Police conducted a traffic stop and found drugs in his car.

Police said the traffic stop was conducted along Humble Avenue. The vehicle had a cancelled registration plate. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Jason R. Harper, confirmed that information for police, a GPD news release said.

Harper gave police consent to search his vehicle and various drugs and paraphernalia were found. Marijuana, methamphetamine and a glass pipe were extracted from the car.

Harper was charged with possession of marijuana, first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and no registration plates.

Harper was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

