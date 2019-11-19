Glasgow man arrested for choking, assaulting woman

0 Shares

Glasgow Police arrested a man Sunday after he choked a woman.

Police say they responded to Adams Place in reference to a domestic complaint. The caller advised the suspect had left in a vehicle.

While en route, police located the car along Humble Avenue. When they stopped the vehicle, Elijahwon Hunn was discovered to be under the influence. After further investigation, police say they determined Hunn had assaulted and cho ked a female “to the point that she had passed out.”

Hunn was arrested and charged with failure to wear a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; license to be in possession, fourth degree assault (domestic violence), first degree strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first offense; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunn was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

