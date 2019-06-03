Glasgow man arrested for drug possession, handgun in door

0 Shares

A man has been arrested after police found him to be in possession of a controlled substance.

The Glasgow Police Department says an officer conducted a traffic stop on Cumberland Street Saturday. Officer Guy Turcotte made contact with Austin Cox. Turcotte noticed a handgun in the driver’s side door prompting him to search Cox’s vehicle. Police located 11 grams of marijuana, scales and a large amount of money.

Austin Cox, Elk Horn, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (enhancement); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cox was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. He has a $5,000 cash bond and is set to appear in court today at 1 p.m.