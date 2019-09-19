Glasgow man arrested in Metcalfe County after driving stolen vehicle

4 Shares

A Glasgow man is behind bars after an arrest in Metcalfe County.

Police say 38-year-old Jonathan Greer was involved in a traffic stop Aug. 15 in Metcalfe County. The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office discovered Greer driving in an erratic manner before pulling him over.

Police say the vehicle was unregistered and Greer had no documents to prove ownership. The VIN number was also obscured, according to police. The vehicle was seized at that time and an investigation began.

Through investigation police found the vehicle had been reported stolen in October 2017. The value was at $5,000 when it was reported stolen.

Greer was arrested Monday in Hiseville. He is charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, selling or receiving a vehicle with a removed or altered VIN number, obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 but less than $10,000; and destruction of a VIN number.

He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.