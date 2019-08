0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police responded to McGrah Avenue earlier this week in reference to a burglary call.

Police say Elijahwon Jermaine Hunn forced himself into a home and assaulted a man inside.

Hunn, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with second degree burglary and fourth degree assault (minor injury).

Hunn was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.