Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

A drug arrest in Glasgow left one man in jail Saturday.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on N. L Rogers Wells Boulevard. According to a news release, an officer discovered methamphetamine and hydrocodone in the car under the driver’s seat.

Glasgow Police arrested Andrew S. Mathews and charged him with vehicle headlamps/ tail light color violations, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Mathews was lodged in the Barren County Jail. Records indicate he was released Sunday at 1:50 p.m.