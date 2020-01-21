Glasgow man arrested on drug charges at Adams Place

71 Shares

Glasgow Police arrested a man Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of drugs at Adams Place.

Zachariah L. Cunningham, 18, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and third degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Cunningham was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on these charges after officers discovered several syringes, dextroamphetamine, Xanax bars and methamphetamine on his person, a news release said.

