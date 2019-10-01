Glasgow man arrested on drug charges, served 4 warrants

0 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department arrested a man Monday after responding to South Lewis Street in reference to a subject with active warrants.

Glasgow Police say an officer made contact with Justin Shirley and confirmed he had four active warrants. Police also located drug paraphernalia and a pill inside his vehicle.

Shirley was arrested and charged with first degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served four warrants.

Shirley was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.