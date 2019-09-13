Glasgow man arrested on DUI suspended license charge

0 Shares

A Glasgow man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was driving with a DUI suspended driver’s license.

According to a news release, the traffic stop occurred on Milton Avenue. The officer made contact with James Bray and confirmed his license was suspended.

Bray was arrested and charged with operating a noisy or nuisance vehicle, improper start from a parked position, improper turning, driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fourth or greater offense.

Bray was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.