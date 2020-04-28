Glasgow man charged in connection to domestic violence incident last week

17 Shares

Paul Bruton II, 44, was arrested and charged in connection to a domestic violence incident April 22, 2020.

(PHOTO: Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man was arrested and charged in connection to a domestic violence incident last week.

Glasgow Police officers responded to Frazier Avenue in reference to a complaint that a male was strangling a female in the street, a citation said. The caller said the female went behind a home located at 402 Humble Avenue and the male ran inside the home.

Police discovered an open door leading to a basement and called out into the home. No one answered, and police said no one was seen in the basement.

The officer went to the front door and received no response. He went behind the home and discovered an open door and a machete was lying on the floor. The citation’s narrative also said the officer noticed a bag swing was hanging from the ceiling. The female was behind the bag swing.

Police determined the female had been assaulted after she presented with blood in her hair and crusted blood on her lips. She told police she and her husband had “gotten into it,” according to the citation. She was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for her injuries.

Police searched the Humble Avenue home for Bruton and discovered he was not there. After a more thorough search, police said Bruton was discovered hiding beneath some blankets in a closet of the home. He told police his wife had cut his finger, but police said a small cut was only noticeable on his hand. He had a pocket knife in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Paul L. Bruton II, 44, was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic, third or greater offense within five years).

A confrontation purportedly began when Bruton became angry at a friend who was supposed to bring some weapons to him. He left and bought beer and whiskey before returning to the residence, where he assaulted his wife several times. The citation said he choked, kicked and attacked her.

Officer John Warnock and Capt. Justin Kirkpatrick made the arrest.

Related