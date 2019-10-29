Glasgow man charged with multiple drug offenses after BRDTF bust

16 Shares

The Barren River Drug Task Force recently executed a search warrant and discovered drugs at a home in Glasgow.

According to a news release, the Barren River Drug Task Force served the warrant Saturday at a residence on Wells Road. Detectives discovered a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun and cash.

Police say James H. Kingrey, 46, of Glasgow was arrested and charged with crimes relating to trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine, having possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Kingrey is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.