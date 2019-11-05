Glasgow man faces drug charges after traffic stop

0 Shares

A Glasgow man was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road.

Police say Cody Holley was confirmed to have had multiple arrest warrants for his arrest. Police located 8.2 grams of methamphetamine. Police say Holley attempted to conceal the drugs.

Holley was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; tampering with physical evidence, failure to give a proper signal, no registration receipt, no registration plates, careless driving, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense. He was also served with the warrants.

Related