Glasgow man faces rape, drug charges

A Glasgow man is behind bars after a rape investigation.

The Glasgow Police Department arrested Dedontae S. Morrison Saturday, according to a press release. Morrison was located at a residence along May Street. Police said he was located with a stolen cell phone and methamphetamine.

Dwayne E. Welborn was also arrested. He was located with a handgun, police said.

Morrison faces first degree rape (incapable of consent – physically helpless), theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500), first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Welborn faces one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both men were lodged in the Barren County Jail.

