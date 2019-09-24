Glasgow man flees police, driving drunk

19 Shares

A Glasgow man was in jail after he was arrested at a traffic stop.

Last Saturday the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street.

An officer made contact with Jayson Slater who fled on foot from the scene and was apprehended on North Morgan Street.

Slater, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.

Slater was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Records indicate he was released Monday at 1:58 p.m. on a $1,000 unsecured bond.