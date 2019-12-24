Glasgow man found unconscious in running vehicle in Metcalfe County, police recover drugs and hallucinogenic mushrooms

20 Shares

A Glasgow man was arrested Saturday after a welfare check in Metcalfe County.

James E. Vibbert, 40, was unconsious inside a vehicle along Main Street in Center, a Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office news release said. When police approached Vibbert they noted he had drug paraphernalia lying in “plain view.” Police also located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, various controlled substances and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Vibbert was removed from the vehicle and was administered a series of field sobriety tests before police concluded he was driving under the influence.

Vibbert was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetmaine), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

