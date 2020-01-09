Glasgow man lands in jail after domestic situation Monday

3 Shares

A Glasgow man landed himself in jail Monday after he was involved in a domestic situation.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to a home along Cedar Street in reference to a domestic call. Police say they made contact with Philip Simmons and received consent to search his home.

Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers also discovered Simmons assaulted a woman in the home.

Simmons was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury).

Simmons was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

