Glasgow man leads officers in foot pursuit, arrested on drug charges

A Glasgow man was arrested last Saturday following a call to McKenna Street.

Glasgow Police say an officer pursued Julio Alonso from Frazier Street to McKenna Street before another officer saw him. Police say the suspect was finally caught on Rachel Court in Glasgow. After apprehending Alonso, officers located a backpack in the area that contained digital scales and methamphetamine.

Alonso was arrested and charged with first degree fleeing or evading police; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (less than two grams of methamphetamine); and carrying a concealed weapon.

Records indicate Alonso is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m.