Glasgow Police arrested a man Monday after he escaped a pursuit with Kentucky State Police.

Charles Childress was served a warrant Monday after police discovered he was at a residence along South Fork Road in Barren County. Childress was involved in a pursuit with KSP on Nov. 24 in Park City, a GPD press release said.

Childress was arrested and charged with third degree escape. He was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

