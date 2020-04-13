Glasgow man stabs dog to death

0 Shares

PHOTO: Barren County Detention Center.

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is behind bars after killing a dog.

The Glasgow Police says Officer Hunter Carroll responded to a complaint of a subject abusing a dog Saturday. The complaint was at a home along East College Street.

Alan J. Cumberland, 52, was determined to have stabbed a dog with a pocket knife. The dog died as a result.

Cumberland was arrested and charged with torture of a dog or car with serial physical injury or death. He also faces menacing and second degree disorderly conduct. Police say Cumberland is mentally ill and a danger to himself or others.

Animal control also removed two dogs from Cumberland’s home. They were not injured, police say.

