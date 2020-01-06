Glasgow men arrested along Humble Avenue after police discover drugs, stolen handgun

0 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department released information Monday about a weekend drug arrest.

Police said a car was pulled over along Humble Avenue Saturday because it had expired registration plates. An officer detected marijuana odor coming from the car and asked the driver to exit. Police identified the driver as Griffin Sowers of Glasgow.

Sowers purportedly told police there was marijuana in the back seat of the car before he was asked to exit. When police searched the car a glass pipe, grinder and eight grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered.

Austin Causeway was also in the car. He had a 9 mm handgun in his waistband that was confirmed stolen, police said. Causeway also had methamphetamine in his pocket. Causeway and Sowers were arrested.

Police said Causeway was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Sowers was charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and no registration plates.

Both men were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Related