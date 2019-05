0 Shares

The Glasgow Musicale will celebrate National Music Week with its final program of the season, “A Tribute to Mothers.”

The program features five of Glasgow’s young vocalists: Faith Appleby, Makenna McMurtrey, Emma Pack, Noah Smith and Ariel Turner.

The students will perform on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church located at 1100 N. Race Street in Glasgow.

Light refreshments will follow “A Tribute to Mothers,” which is free and open to the public.