Glasgow native Jim Gray to serve as transportation secretary

Former Lexington Mayor and Glasgow native Jim Gray pictured at the historic Botherum house Oct. 23, 2015. Amy Wallot/Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has appointed his running mate, a leading Democratic lawmaker and the ex-mayor of Lexington to high-profile jobs in the administration he’s forming.

Beshear said Monday that Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will serve as secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. It reinforces her leading role in shaping education policy.

The governor-elect has selected longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins to serve as his senior adviser. Adkins finished second behind Beshear in this year’s Democratic primary for governor. He has served in the legislature since the 1980s and in recent years has been the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-led House.

Beshear says former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will serve as transportation secretary.

In other announcements, Beshear says Col. Haldane Lamberton will serve as adjutant general and retired Lt. Col. Keith Jackson will be veterans affairs commissioner.

