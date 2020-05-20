Glasgow Parks and Recreation announces plans to reopen parks this week

64 Shares

Director of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Eddie Furlong speaks during a meeting of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation committee Jan. 13, 2020. Furlong said area facilities and events are postponed in wake of the novel coronavirus.

(WCLU News file photo)

GLASGOW, Ky. – After several weeks of closures at most Glasgow city parks, all of the parks will reopen by Friday.

Most parks have been closed due to directives from government officials surrounding COVID-19. Beaver Creek Park’s walking trail remained open, and Weldon Park’s trail recently reopened. However, playground equipment and most facilities have been off-limits.

Eddie Furlong, Glasgow Parks and Recreation director, said the reopening will still require some guidelines.

“Even though they’re open, they’re still open on a limited basis as far as the facilities that are open in each park location,” Furlong said.

All five parks governed by the Glasgow Parks and Recreation will be reopened by Friday, May 22. The parks will be open every day with limitations.

American Legion Park:

Green space, parking lot areas and disc golf.

Beaver Creek Park:

Walking trail, green space, parking lot and open-air picnic tables. That does not include picnic tables under shelters at the park.

Gorin Park:

Green space, parking lot areas and disc golf.

Twyman Park:

Green space and parking lot areas.

Weldon Park:

Walking trails, green space, parking lot areas, and dog park areas one and two.

Restrooms, playground equipment, ball fields, batting cages and basketball courts will remain closed. All buildings the Glasgow Parks and Recreation operate are also closed. Those buildings include the Liberty Street office, Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse and all gymnasiums (Liberty Street one and two).

Furlong said these limitations will continue to be in place as directives come from governmental sources. He said the Glasgow Parks and Recreation is working on the Kentucky Recreation & Park Society Taskforce. That taskforce discusses various aspects of city and county youth sports, recreational facilities and programming guidance.

Furlong said the openness of the parks is dependent on the community’s willingness to cooperate. If citizens don’t cooperate, closures may have to be initiated again.

“The parks may have to be shut down if people aren’t social distancing and kind of doing their part as well,” Furlong said.

As of May 14, governmental officials at the federal, state and local levels have not given directives regarding public recreation and government-controlled properties.

The Glasgow Parks and Recreation continues to monitor all guidance daily for updates, according to a Monday news release.

