Glasgow Parks and Recreation cancels ongoing scheduled programming

Director of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Eddie Furlong speaks during a meeting of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation committee Jan. 13, 2020. Furlong said area facilities and events are postponed in wake of the novel coronavirus.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Much of the nation is debilitated due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and entities in Glasgow are no different. The Glasgow Parks and Recreation canceled all ongoing scheduled programming Monday.

Youth and adult sports, leagues and activities are cancelled. Indoor facilities are also closed to the public, as of noon Monday. Those facilities include the Liberty Street gymnasium 1 and 2, Lera B. Mitchell Senior Citizen Center and the Glasgow Parks and Recreation main office.

“All of our indoor facilities that we have, generally have a group of more than 10 people that would be meeting at a time,” said Eddie Furlong, director of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation. “Just to take precautions and follow the recommendations of the CDC and the U.S. government, we’re going to take those precautions and follow those.”

All city parks are open, but the Glasgow Parks and Recreation advises each person to use discretion when visiting.

The Spring Soccer League is postponed. While reservations are still underway, the Glasgow Parks and Recreation said those may be postponed.

“We are still taking them online, at least,” Furlong said. “If we can get it online where we can postpone it, or stop it, we’ll do that and then we’ll resume sometime in a few weeks.”

The cancellations are expected to last through April 13. Any changes or updates affecting the community will be released at a later date.

