Glasgow Parks and Recreation closes parks, Beaver Trail walking trail open

GLASGOW, Ky. – An additional closure across the community took effect at 4 p.m. Monday. The Glasgow Parks and Recreation closed city parks for public use under recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Harold Armstrong.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong said people are urged to refrain from using the playground area, but the walking trail, green spaces and parking lot areas are available for public use.

“We’ll continue to monitor and observe what’s taking place in our community and the guidelines that continue to come down form the Federal and State government,” a press release said.

