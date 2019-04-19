GLASGOW PD WANTS TO ADVISE CITIZENS OF LATEST SCAM

0 Shares

We have taking several complaints about a scam that informs you that you will receive a priority mail envelope from Leevers Super Market Inc. with a check inside for the amount of $2650.00 along with what you need to do with the check.

They are asking you to deposit the check into your account, keep $600 as a payment and send the remaining $2050.00 to a graphic artist that will be wrapping your new vehicle with the company logo.

They will have you to email them to obtain the account information to wire transfer the money after the check is deposited. They will then withdraw $2050.00 from your account.

This is a scam ! Please do not provide them with any information.